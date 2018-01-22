Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje said gone are the days where individuals who were in key leadership positions within the party, abused their positions to loot resources.He said this during an event held to celebrate his appointment as the Zanu-PF National Political Commissar hosted for him by the people of Bikita, his home area."Those aspiring to be leaders in Zanu-PF should rid themselves of the notion that politics is a money making venture, but know that once they assume leadership positions, their mandate is to ensure development for the ordinary man," he said.The Commissar also highlighted that the party is working on the guidelines that will be used in the party's primary elections.Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Josiah Hungwe, who was the guest of honour at the celebrations, urged Zimbabweans to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming general elections.Zimbabweans are expected to go to the polls within the next 5 months.