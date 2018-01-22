Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blitz against illegal car sales

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Harare City Council (HCC) has begun impounding vehicles from unregistered car sales, in a blitz targeted at curbing illegal activities in the city.

In an interview, HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme said the exercise, which started last Friday, was aimed at cleaning up the city which had been taken over by illegal car parks and car-sales, among other illicit activities.

The exercise to remove illegal car sales started after Local Government minister July Moyo directed that all unwarranted activities in Harare and other towns and cities be dealt with by councils.

"We are doing the exercise around Warren Park and along Simon Mazorodze and will slowly move to other parts of the city. The confiscated vehicles are taken to our Central Stores along Coventry Road for safe keeping," Chideme said.

Harare has been battling to reclaim open spaces that have been invaded by unregistered car sales and car parks operated privately.

According to a report presented by the informal sector committee to council last year, the city wanted to take over the car parks for revenue collection.

The committee wanted council's support in enforcement, clamping of illegally, permanently parked vehicles and demolition of illegal structures within guarded car parks.

"The data base for overnight guarded car parks as at 15th April 2016 amounted to a monthly potential of $64 414 in revenue.

Daily revenue collection system which was introduced in May had a daily potential amounting to $2 920 for guarded car parks," the minutes said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Blitz, #Car, #Sales

Comments

For sale is honda fit

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Classic handbags on sale

For sale are aluminum windows

For sale is canon projector

Elephant lounge suites

Ladies handbags for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

22 mins ago | 188 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

42 mins ago | 476 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2059 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 660 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1705 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days