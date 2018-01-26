Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga last Friday mocked graduates, saying some of them have more than two degrees but had never been on a plane, while he hailed comical Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba.

In a speech read on his behalf by Lands minister Perrance Shiri at Harare City Library during the launch of a book titled Masasi aChinoz - highlighting Chinotimba's jokes and authored by Chenjerai Mhondera, Chiwenga literally attacked graduates for not coming up with initiatives to empower themselves the way the legislator did by launching the book.

Of late, Chinotimba has become a darling of many owing to his jocular, crazy and strange but philosophical statements in and outside Parliament, which has seen him being appointed ambassador of happiness last year by government through the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry.

"Some of you have two or three degrees and have never seen the inside of an aeroplane, but our ambassador of happiness (Chinotimba) is flying to Dubai because of being happy and making people around him happy as well," Chiwenga said.

"I am delighted...with this rare and special occasion, the first of its kind, the launching of a book that affords us the opportunity to laugh regardless of the situation one may be in," he said.

Chiwenga praised Chinotimba for proudly showcasing his talent as a comedian, saying the legislator is now reaping benefits of his talent.

"You have had from the minister of Labour and Social Welfare that next month they are going to spend a week in Dubai, rubbing shoulders with other people like him (Honourable Chinotimba) our ambassador of happiness around the world and the Head of State of that country. It's amazing.

"Despite everything, Chinotimba has the people of his constituency at heart, the widows, the orphans and those with disabilities, let us all borrow a leaf from our ambassador of happiness and give to the needy."

Mhondera, who worked with Chinotimba in coming up with the book, concurred with Chiwenga saying the legislator is one of the hardest working MPs in the country, hence honouring him through the book.

"This is our first volume and we will release the second volume of the book later. Chinotimba is a comic character but he has worked tirelessly to develop his constituency and for that reason he deserves to be honoured.

"We have appreciated him for being a hardworking parliamentarian despite his humorous character," Mhondera said.

The 36-page book includes a few jokes created by Chinotimba himself.

"We started collecting the jokes from 2015 to come up with this book. The target market for the book includes basically everyone. Remember, it is said laughter is the best medicine ever discovered and this wise saying has stood the test of time," Mhondera said.

Apart from the jokes, the book also profiles Chinotimba.

"The book gives a detailed account of Chinotimba. This is meant to help the reader in understanding who Chinotimba or Chinoz is," he said.

In the book, Mhondera notes that jokes meant to demean Chinotimba have been a blessing in disguise for the jocular parliamentarian.

"With Chinoz, it is now common...the same jokes have promoted Chinoz from zero to hero and he has become a favourite of many," reads part of the book.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Couches for sale

Comforters on sale

Acer laptop on sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

6 rmd house for sale

For sale are aluminum windows

Ladies handbags for sale

1000litre water tank on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Of MDC T crisis and the man Strive Masiwa

42 mins ago | 723 Views

Driver runs over two people

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'I am in hell on earth'

2 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 3897 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

3 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2073 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

5 hrs ago | 3491 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

5 hrs ago | 4766 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

5 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

5 hrs ago | 1730 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

5 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Man grows breasts

5 hrs ago | 1585 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

5 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 841 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

7 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

7 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

7 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

7 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

7 hrs ago | 687 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

8 hrs ago | 534 Views

Domestic violence must fall

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

8 hrs ago | 1927 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

8 hrs ago | 763 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

9 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

9 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

9 hrs ago | 876 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

9 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

9 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

9 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

9 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Killer' son in court

9 hrs ago | 477 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

9 hrs ago | 886 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 747 Views

$10 million for youth projects

9 hrs ago | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days