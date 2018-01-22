Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In the wake of Operation Restore Legacy, the ranks of the young, educated and angry is swelling.

The economic boom they anticipated when they marched on that historic November 18 Saturday has remained pie in the sky.

Armed with honours degrees, better educated than their parents, wired to the world and sceptical of empty promises from the Zanu-PF,  the young who vigorously backed the military-assisted ouster of Robert Mugabe, are at their wits' end, with their patience running thin. They see the revolution being rolled back. The lot of young Zimbabweans is getting worse off.

This is creating conditions for a sharp electoral rebuke for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in elections due in four to five months' time.

Nowhere is the poisonous mix of demographic strain, political repression and economic hardships more disconcerting than in Zimbabwe under its strongman, Mnangagwa.

Many are querying the president's failure to infuse his Cabinet with opposition faces, especially the tried and tested leadership of indefatigable opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Since that ill-advised move, the economy has been screaming, with prices rocketing and the regime turning to command economics to fix prices.

The regime is bust, sustained only by forex inflows from seasonal tobacco inflows and dwindling Diaspora remittances. Industry is virtually dead, with the country forced to import everything at a time of critical forex shortages.

In the meantime, shortages of cash are intensifying, and banks queues are lengthening.  Zimbabwe's budget and current account deficits are gaping. For all of Mnangagwa's nationalist posturing, he has rolled back all indigenisation policies and  gone beret in hand to the Breton Woods institutions and rich Western nations, for a bail-out.

He knows failure to revive the economy will be his waterloo and has openly said this to his party's post-coup extraordinary congress last month.

Youth unemployment is giving him headaches and the civil service is bloated. And in Zimbabwe's sclerotic, statist economy, the private sector is incapable of absorbing the legions of new workers who join the labour market each year.

Astonishingly, in Zimbabwe's broken system university graduates are more likely to be jobless than the country's near-illiterate.

These economic woes are crystallising anger against Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is making things worse by making outlandish promises to fix everything in 100 days. Its been over 60 days but he has dismally failed to avoid stoking inflation. He thinks he can control the cost of food, much of which is imported, by deploying retired general and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Threats to impose a 10-year jail term for illegal currency dealing and capital controls have failed to prevent the emergence of a black market for dollars, and has also created shortages of imported spare parts and machinery. This is hurting industry and scaring away investors.

He has also been forced to marginally reduce the price of fuel in a desperate bid to arrest the rising cost of doing business and possibly stem price increases. Even then, our fuel remains the most expensive in the sub-region.

Rather than deploy scarce dollars into productive sectors  of the economy, Mnangagwa pours taxpayers' cash into grandiose vote-buying projects such as buying $60 000 cars for chiefs.

He has taken to populism, and has also revived a hospitals subsidy without cash to bankroll it.

Right now he is failing to raise funds to pay civil servants bonuses. His regime faces a critical funding shortfall and is now grappling with a crisis of expectation that it authored by refusing to work with the opposition.

Even some regime cronies such as war veterans appear to be losing patience. Many are frustrated by an ossified executive and a knucklehead leadership whose economic stewardship has been appalling so far.

He has taken a begging bowl to the west, and that bloc has said show us electoral reforms and we will show you the money.

Western countries should treat him with a cocktail of pressure, persuasion and pragmatism. Any economic help should come with strict conditions: stage free and fair elections, trim the bloated civil service, phase out costly and corruption-riddled subsidy schemes such as Command Agriculture.

It's unfathomable that the GMB has to post $208m loss at such a time.

All this should be done gradually. Zimbabwe is too fragile, and too volatile, for shock therapy. The bureaucracy would anyway struggle to enact radical change.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

For sale are top notch watches

Elephant lounge suites

Maq washing powder on sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Couches for sale

For sale is canon projector

For sale are aluminum windows

Classic handbags on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'I am in hell on earth'

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

16 mins ago | 216 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

36 mins ago | 388 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 655 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2216 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1285 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 1026 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Domestic violence must fall

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1733 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 694 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 601 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

7 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 842 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 817 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 149 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days