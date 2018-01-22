Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo alleges that the claim at Africa Union Summit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the so-called transition was peaceful received zero applause.

Moyo wrote, "The claim at #AU by #EDamin that the so called transition was peaceful received zero applause. Evidence is emerging that the Junta staged a #BloodyCoup. Only the lie that Pres #Mugabe is "safe & secure" was applauded. It's a lie because the #family is being harassed & humiliated!"



Source - Byo24News

