'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher, Tertiary, Science and Technology minister Jonathan Moyo alleges that the claim at Africa Union Summit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the so-called transition was peaceful received zero applause.
Moyo wrote, "The claim at #AU by #EDamin that the so called transition was peaceful received zero applause. Evidence is emerging that the Junta staged a #BloodyCoup. Only the lie that Pres #Mugabe is "safe & secure" was applauded. It's a lie because the #family is being harassed & humiliated!"
The claim at #AU by #EDamin that the so called transition was peaceful received zero applause. Evidence is emerging that the Junta staged a #BloodyCoup. Only the lie that Pres #Mugabe is "safe & secure" was applauded. It's a lie because the #family is being harassed & humiliated! pic.twitter.com/KojbHS7Rju— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 28, 2018
Source - Byo24News