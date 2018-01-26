'I am in hell on earth'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman is bitter over her grandson's violent tendencies.Benneta Chizunza opened up at the Harare civil court in her quest for a protection order against her grandson who has made her life a living hell."He resides at my house and I have taken care of him ever since he was a child, but now he vandalises my property and harasses my tenants."He takes rentals without my consent; he is a drug addict and whenever he gets high, he becomes violent and as we speak, he brought down the gate at my house," testified Chizunza.In response, Chizunza denied the allegations levelled against him."This woman is a liar, she is just trying to chuck me out of the house hence trying to put me at fault."It was her boyfriend who broke the gate and she is now trying to accuse me," said Chizunza in response.Magistrate Nyasha Marufu, who presided over the matter, granted the protection order in Chizunza's favour.