Drama as witness collapses in court

Court proceedings in the assault case at Guruve magistrate court stalled on Monday (today) after a witness collapsed due to fear combined with drunkenness.

It is alleged that William Chipanzamoyo (44) collapsed soon after taking an oath before Guruve magistrate Mr Artwel Sanyatwe.

Chipanzamoyo is a defence witness in an assault case. After his collapse the matter was postponed to a later date.

Prison officers and police officers at the court had a torrid time in resuscitating the witness whom they suspected to have been under the influence of illicit beer Kachasu.

Public prosecutor Innocent Tafa represented the state.

