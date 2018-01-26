News / National
Drama as witness collapses in court
Court proceedings in the assault case at Guruve magistrate court stalled on Monday (today) after a witness collapsed due to fear combined with drunkenness.
It is alleged that William Chipanzamoyo (44) collapsed soon after taking an oath before Guruve magistrate Mr Artwel Sanyatwe.
Chipanzamoyo is a defence witness in an assault case. After his collapse the matter was postponed to a later date.
Prison officers and police officers at the court had a torrid time in resuscitating the witness whom they suspected to have been under the influence of illicit beer Kachasu.
Public prosecutor Innocent Tafa represented the state.
