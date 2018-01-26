Zanu-PF tribalists chase school head away

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Tribal ZANU-PF supporters reportedly went riot at Chifamba High School on Friday at meeting demanding the ouster of the school headmistress whom they accused of charging exorbitant school levies.Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that ZANU PF Central Committee member Mr Eleven Kambizi led a team of rowdy supporters who forced the headmistress Favourite Mafararikwa to leave the school because she is from Manicaland yet they want a head from Mashonaland Central."A team of violent ZANU PF supporters stormed the school's meeting and demanded the ouster of the Head saying they wanted a someone from Mashonaland Central to lead the school not Manicaland or any other province that is not Mashonaland," revealed the source.The team also accused Mafararikwa of charging exorbitant levies prompting the Ministry of Education Guruve district to send two inspectors.The two inspectors from the District Schools Inspector Phenious Dambuza's office namely Asaniel Tsuro and Mushayi Andrew failed to contain the situation and recommend a transfer of the under fire head.Meanwhile, history has it that the school is on record of chasing away school heads who are not from Mashonaland Central since two have gone before Mafararikwa.