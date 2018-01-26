Six arrested for cattle rustling

News / National

by Staff reporter

SIX men have been arrested for stealing cattle from farms in Beatrice and Featherstone and selling the meat to unsuspecting customers in Harare.Canaan Kanyota, Fidelis Kachere (33), Peter Wadi, Colleta Chivambe (37), Lovemore Mafukeni (23) and Blessmore Matemachani were arrested last week. Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrests yesterday."I can confirm the arrests of six suspects believed to be a cattle rustling syndicate operating in Beatrice and Featherstone. The arrests have helped to clear several cases of cattle rustling in the area. Two of the suspects are from Harare, three from Beatrice and one from Featherstone. I urge farmers to form crime committees and team up with police in doing night patrols and also employ guards to secure their livestock," said Asst Insp Mwanza.It is alleged that on January 24, Mafukeni boarded a commuter omnibus at Pimbi River along the Harare-Masvingo Highway heading towards Harare. A police officer in the vehicle noticed blood stains on his shirt and became suspicious.He interrogated Mafukeni, but he failed to give satisfactory responses. The police officer searched Mafukeni's bag and recovered a blood-stained knife, a hammer and blood stained jean trousers. The cop alerted Beatrice police to mount a roadblock, where Mafukeni was arrested. He implicated the other five suspects.