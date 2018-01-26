Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC), whose presidential candidate is NPP leader Joice Mujuru, resolved at its Bulawayo task team meeting yesterday to effect citizen's arrest on people who are intimidating voters by demanding biometric voter registration slips.

PRC spokesperson Gift Nyandoro said their coalition decided to deal with people who violate the Electoral Act, as they deliberated on the coalition's state of preparedness for this year's elections.

"The leadership resolved to do a citizen's arrest or to timeously take lawful measures necessary against any person seen demanding or recording serial numbers of voter registration slips, for such conduct amounts to violation of the Electoral Act," Nyandoro said.

This comes after voter intimidation has escalated around the country, with mostly Zanu-PF activists and traditional leaders coercing registrants into surrendering their serial numbers ahead of the polls, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa said would be held will be held in six months.

The PRC meeting was convened by leaders who include Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and Gordon Moyo.

Nyandoro said after going through concise deliberations, the leadership resolved that Bulawayo province would hold an all structures meeting on February 10 to be addressed by Mujuru and other PRC leaders.

"The meeting also resolved to complete the selection or election of candidates to stand as house of assembly members, senators and councillors in Bulawayo by February 28. It was also resolved that Bulawayo shall be sending a strong delegation of aspiring MPs to the National MPs summit to be held in Gweru on February 14, 2018."

He said PRC membership was increasing due to its policies.

"Members noted that PRC's clear position on the ‘Crisis of Legitimacy' has attracted a lot of support for the coalition across the province and to that end the membership of the freedom train is increasing on a daily basis," Nyandoro said.

"#Mother Zimbabwe (Mujuru) for president 2018."

PRC is a coalition of People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde) led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment (Dare), whose leader is Gilbert Dzikiti.



Source - newsday

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days