Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Castrate the, says Judge

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A HIGH Court judge yesterday renewed calls for the enactment of a law that approves castration as punishment for paedophiles.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere made the remarks as he dismissed an appeal against sentence by Sikunda Dube (57) of Plumtree.

Dube is serving 20 years in jail for raping and impregnating his neighbour's 16-year-old daughter.

Justice Bere, sitting with Justice Martin Makonese during a criminal appeals court condemned men who abuse young girls to quench their sexual appetites, saying perpetrators deserve to be castrated.

The judge's castration call comes two years after he said wealthy rapists should be forced to part with some of their assets and money which should go towards paying medical bills and rehabilitation of victims in addition to stiff jail terms.

"You may have destroyed the victim's future by raping and impregnating her resulting in her being a mother at a tender age.  The victim is now facing a burden of single handedly raising the baby. Paedophiles that go around sexually abusing minors should be castrated as some form of punishment, which is what legislators are calling for. The court will therefore not interfere with the sentencing of the court a quo. Accordingly, the appeal against sentence is dismissed," ruled Justice Bere.

Dube, who was a self-actor, filed an appeal before Justice Bere challenging his sentence citing the State as the respondent.

Dube of Tshibako village under Chief Bango area was in 2015 convicted of rape by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze and sentenced to 20 years in jail of which two years were conditionally suspended for five years.

In his grounds of appeal, Dube argued that the sentence was too harsh and induced a sense of shock.

"The sentence is too harsh and needs to be reviewed. I am a family man who is also a widower and  a sole breadwinner looking after my five children. May justice be tempered with mercy and I pray that the appeal against sentence succeeds," said Dube.

The State through Mr Whisper Mabaudhi opposed the appeal, arguing that the magistrate did not misdirect herself when she exercised her sentencing discretion.

"Appellant was a neighbour to the victim and they had an age difference of 32 years. To compound his blameworthiness, the victim suffered from mental illness and as a result of the rape, the girl became a mother at a tender age," he said.

Mr Mabaudhi said aggravating circumstances outweighed mitigatory factors.

The court heard that sometime in July 2013 at around 6PM, the complainant was herding goats near Dube's homestead when the accused approached her from behind and grabbed her.

Dube then forced the girl to lie on the ground before he removed her clothes and raped her.

He threatened to assault the victim if she reported the matter to anyone before freeing her.

The victim did not reveal her ordeal to anyone and the matter came to light when she started developing pregnancy symptoms.

On being quizzed by her uncle and mother she disclosed the rape. A report was made to the police leading to Dube's arrest.

In 2015 Senators, in their quest to end child marriages, demanded that Government enacts laws that approve castration as punishment for anyone who sleeps with a child below the age of 18.

They also insisted that parents or guardians who accept lobola from men who marry under-age children should face prosecution together with the culprits.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2469 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2032 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4934 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

7 hrs ago | 4283 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 991 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 728 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 382 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days