Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa returns

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa returns home today after a successful trip during which he held fruitful high-level meetings with renowned businesspeople, directors of multilateral institutions and political leaders in Switzerland and Ethiopia.

The President first attended the 48th edition of the World Economic Forum from January 23 to 26, marking his first trip out of Africa and capped the round trip with a stopover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 30th African Union Summit.

President Mnangagwa used the opportunity of the AU Summit to apprise leaders of the continental body of the political developments back home that saw him ascend to power through a peaceful transition in November last year.

While in Switzerland, the President held fruitful discussions with Swiss leader Allain Berset and made a plea for European countries to consider investments in various sectors mainly manufacturing and agriculture value chains.

President Mnangagwa also held successful high level meetings with global businessmen including the United Kingdom-based Swiss billionaire, Urs Shwazernbach.

Shwazernbach is estimated to be worth about $2 billion.

Another major highlight of his engagements in Switzerland was the endorsement his Government received from the European continental body.

European Union commissioner for international co-operation and development Neven Mimica, after meeting President Mnangagwa, said the EU supports ongoing reforms and efforts.

"A new era is opening up (in Zimbabwe) and the EU will support ongoing reforms and efforts.

"We look forward to visiting the country in April," said Mimica.

In all instances that the President briefed businesspeople, investors and political leaders about Zimbabwe, he emphasised Zimbabwe's commitment to reintegrate into the global community after years of isolation; reform its policies to attract foreign investment and grow the economy.

In Addis Ababa, President Mnangagwa told fellow African leaders of his gratitude over their support on the political transition that took place last year and assured them of his commitment to cooperate with all nations.

President Mnangagwa is among a new crop of African leaders who recently became Heads of State and Government in their respective countries, including Liberia's President George Weah and Angola's Joao Lourenco.

The AU summit saw Rwanda President Paul Kagame, taking over as AU chairman from Guinea's President Alpha Conde.

President Kagame's first speech as AU chairperson highlighted the urgency of changing from old ways of running the continent, noting that time was running out for nations to save themselves from deprivation.

"Africa's defining challenge is to create a pathway to prosperity for our people, especially young people. Elsewhere this has been achieved through industrialisation. But the growth trajectory that transformed Asia is no longer a viable option for Africa. We waited too long to act," he said.

Among the options to avoid deprivation he cited creation of a single continental market, infrastructure integration and adoption of technology within economies.

"Technology has evolved so rapidly in recent years that Africa's window to follow that strategy is narrowing much more rapidly than previously understood.

"We are running out of time but we must act now to save Africa from permanent deprivation," the Rwanda President said.

President Kagame also commended the steps and progress made by the AU to integrate the continent and break long existing barriers such as the Single African Air Transport Market to be launched by AU soon.

He called for speedy adoption of the Continental Free Trade Area, which is likely to be ready in the course of the year and adoption of self-financing measures to break away from the age old narrative that Africa was a burden to global economies.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Couches for sale

For sale is canon projector

Classic handbags on sale

On sale is telescope

For sale is honda fit

Ford focus on sale

Vw lt 35

Acer laptop on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2468 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2032 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4934 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2504 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

7 hrs ago | 4283 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 991 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 728 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 382 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days