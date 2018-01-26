Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has ordered Bulawayo businessman Trynos Nkomo to reimburse the $77 800 he fraudulently acquired from his two business partners as start-up money for a joint mining venture.

Justice Nicholas Mathonsi made the order after Lionel Magumbe and Paul Walker approached the court seeking an order compelling Nkomo to reimburse the money, which he had converted to his own use.

"Summary judgment be and is hereby, entered against the respondents and in favour of the applicants in the sum of $77 800 together with interest there on calculated at prescribed rate of 5% per annum from December 8, 2014 being the date of issue of summons to date of payment in full," the order read.

Magumbe and Walker told the court that on December 1, 2011, they sealed a joint mining deal with Nkomo and deposited $77 800 into his personal bank account to kickstart the project, as they had not yet formally registered their company, Trotline Mining (Pvt) Ltd's corporate account.

On February 18, 2012, Magumbe and Walker visited the mining site to check on the developments and to their surprise there was no development at all.

The trio then concluded that the business would yield no positive results and they cancelled the agreement and demanded a refund. Nkomo, however, said he had used the money for his other business ventures and undertook to reimburse the money later.

He, however, failed to honour his promise, leading the two to approach the High Court for recourse.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Couches for sale

For sale is canon projector

Classic handbags on sale

On sale is telescope

For sale is honda fit

Ford focus on sale

Vw lt 35

Acer laptop on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2463 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2030 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4934 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2502 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

7 hrs ago | 4283 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 991 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 727 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days