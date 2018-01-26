Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

by Staff reporter
AILING MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has admitted that the opposition party's election campaign is in disarray and staggering ahead of elections to be held in five months time.

Mr Tsvangirai who is being treated for cancer of the colon in South Africa conceded that the opposition party's campaigns were not progressing as the party would have wanted.

Writing on micro blogging site Twitter last Friday, the former Prime Minister, however urged people to go and vote.

He said he was still on routine medical check-up in the neighbouring country and was being strengthened by messages of comfort he was receiving from party supporters.

"Thank you for your thoughtful wishes flooding my DM (Direct Messages). Love strengthens even the weakest soldier on the darkest path. While we are not progressing at a preferred speed, we are neither stationary nor marching backwards. We are staggering ahead for complete & in unit for the nextgen (sic)," said Mr Tsvangirai.

He rejected speculation that his doctors have told him that he was left with a few months to live.

"It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and I will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile let's all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies."

The opposition party leader has been on medical leave to attend to his failing health.

Mr Tsvangirai's absence coupled with his recent statement hinting that he might retire from politics has increased bickering in the MDC-T as factions angle to succeed the former trade unionist.

The divisions have seen one of the party's deputy presidents Dr Thokozani Khupe and national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo boycotting the party's meetings and MDC Alliance rallies.

Recently, MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube said Mr Tsvangirai's absence during campaigns could affect them.

Source - chronicle

