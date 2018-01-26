Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

by TellZim
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF deputy political commissar, Omega Hungwe has unwittingly admitted that the ruling party is demanding biometric voter registration slips from prospective members as a pre-requisite for admission into party structures from cell level.

Hungwe spilled the beans at a Zanu-PF provincial inter-district meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic last week, where she indicated that the party was in the process of creating its own voters' roll by ensuring that every member of the cell produces a registration slip to prove they are registered to vote.

"Cell register is the voters' roll of Zanu-PF. No one will participate in primary elections if their name is not on the cell register, I am very sorry. Even candidates will not be voted for if they are not on that register. The registration slip is the ticket for one to be in a cell register. We want to see the registration slips so every person must bring the slips," she said.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Josaya Hungwe also chipped in, repeating his mantra that Zanu-PF would not leave out the army and war veterans in its election campaign.

"Even in the Bible, leaders ruled with the army by their side. Our army did a great job to get the Zanu-PF ship back on track, so we are not going to leave them behind," he said.

"The army and war veterans are the custodians of the liberation struggle, therefore, they should have a say in how the country is governed and should be involved in our politics. President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has set a good precedence by appointing Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as his deputies," he said.

"Zanu-PF and the army work together and this helps us cover more ground during campaign times and in the coming elections, we will not leave soldiers and war veterans behind."

Speaking at the same event, Zanu-PF youth league boss, Pupurai Togarepi warned the pardoned former G40 members to refrain from going around bragging that they were invincible.

"The President said we will forgive, but we will not forget. We heard the G40 cabal is telling people that they are invincible because they have survived the chop. We do not want to hear that at all. If you are forgiven do not mistake that for a weakness. We will deal with you," he said.

Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana said the forgiven G40 members would not be allowed to take a leading role in Zanu-PF.

"We will not forget what these people did to us. We were threatened and we feared for our lives because they ran the party mafia style. They walked all over us but we have forgiven them.

"The problem comes now when they want to take leadership posts. We will not allow that," he said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TellZim
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Voters, #Roll

Comments

Sofa for sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Maq washing powder on sale

Comforters on sale

For sale is honda fit

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Vw lt 35

For sale is canon projector


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

1 min ago | 1 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2446 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2024 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2501 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1393 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

6 hrs ago | 4281 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 989 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 726 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days