6 notorious armed robbers arrested

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
SIX suspects linked to a spate of armed robberies around the country appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday and were remanded in custody to tomorrow to allow police to complete their investigations.

They six - Tinashe Jokonya, Ravrege Lavender Chigagure, Jeremiah Makaza, Cephas Kamutamba, Sifelani and Farirai Brandy - were initially linked to 16 armed robbery cases, but the number had risen to 25, the investigating officer, David Chikungwa told magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, as he requested more time to complete investigations.

"Your worship, the reasons for the warranty of further detention are that we need time to facilitate the recovery of some of the stolen property, to allow the suspects to make indications and to be placed on identification parade," Chikungwa said.

"The suspects have cases outside Harare, hence, relevant station investigating officers are on their way to Harare to interview the suspects."

Allegations are that between January 13, 2016 and December 28 last year, the suspects embarked on a robbery spree within Greater Harare, Chiredzi, Mashava, Masvingo and Beatrice, where they got away with various amounts of cash from established businesses after attacking security guards and blowing safe boxes.

The suspects were arrested on January 28 following a tip-off.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days