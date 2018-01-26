Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF last night cancelled a welcome rally it had organised today for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The rally was scheduled to take place at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport today, where Mnangagwa, who has been away for the past week attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland and the African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia, is expected to land this afternoon.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial youth leader, Godwin Gomwe confirmed the last minute cancellation but without giving the reasons.

"Please be advised that we will no longer be going to the airport to welcome His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa. I extend an apology to the multitudes that had mobilised to welcome our President," he said.

Airport rallies became prominent under Mnangagwa's predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who would occasionally use such meetings to brag about an imagined foreign conquest or berate his political opponents.

At one such rally in February 2015, Mugabe missed a step and famously fell in front of his supporters after he had returned from an AU summit in Ethiopia.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Canon camera on sale

On sale is telescope

Couches for sale

Acer laptop on sale

For sale are aluminum windows

For sale is canon projector

Maq washing powder on sale

4by 4 twin cab on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

2 hrs ago | 2655 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

3 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

4 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

4 hrs ago | 2113 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

5 hrs ago | 2675 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

5 hrs ago | 5079 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

5 hrs ago | 2547 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

5 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

7 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

7 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

7 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

7 hrs ago | 734 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

7 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Customs urged to combat cross-border crime

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Econet Wireless ventures into car insurance

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Tsvangirai admits campaign off the rails

7 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa fails to charm cautious stock market

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped' in pond

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Businessman ordered to reimburse partners $77 800

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Music promoter 'caught' with python

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Putting God first pays for Pelandaba-Mpopoma

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Cont Mhlanga comes out of retirement

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Logistical issues delay cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa returns

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Castrate the, says Judge

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Poor infrastructure hinders growth'

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Citizen's arrest of people demanding voter slips serial numbers

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days