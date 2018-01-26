Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Farmers across the country will hold a national convention in Harare on March 3 2018."To All Resettled Farmers. You are hereby invited to the National Farmers Convention to be held on the 3rd of March 2018 at HICC Rainbow Towers in Harare. All farmers A1,A2, communal and commercial farmers, all stakeholders involved in the agricultural sector producers, millers, inputs supplier's, and government departments and policy makers are also going to be part of the invited guests," reads the notice to farmers."The convention will be the first national interface of farmers with the new government under the leadership of Emmerson Munangagwa. The main purpose of the convention is for farmers and all stakeholders to present their challenges and opportunities also to come up with the way forward to what they expect from this new national government as the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe."The convention will be held under the theme, (Restore Agriculture as an engine of economic growth)."We are also inviting those who are willing to take part in the preparations for the day National Farmers Convention (NFC-2018) For Registration please send your details on what'sapp number 0771682030 . Registration is free to all delegates," reads the notice.