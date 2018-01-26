Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T leader and the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Morgan Tsvangirai‏ who is in South Africa for medical attention as he suffers from the cancer of the colon has assured the nation that all shall be well for him and the nation as he keeps his trust on the almighty God.Tsvangirai is in SA for medical attention and through his twitter account he keeps his connection with the followers and the nation through tweets."Good morning fellow Zimbabweans. To those who will manage to go to their respective houses of prayer, please do not forget to pray for our nation. Zimbabwe will rise again from these ashes like a phoenix. Let's be gracious and tolerant towards each other. I know my redeemer lives," he twitted.His tweet come after days of false and fake postings on social media that he has died. The worse part of the postings is of an audio of a man who masquerade as a disk jokey plays music and make false announcements in most cases. The fake DJ audio circulated in social media as he plays some music and announced that Tsvangirai died in South Africa.Tsvangirai himself and the party have dismissed the reports and malicious and un African.