Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said the reason why the University of Zimbabwe is at difficulties in revoking the flawed former first lady Grace Mugabe's Doctorate degree is because there are a lot of army top officials who were awarded fake degrees.This comes as calls mount for the UZ to revoke Grace's PhD."The reason why the UZ will not revoke Grace PhD is that it will open a Pandora's box. There are many top government officials especially in the army who got fake degrees from UZ who will be affected. They will protect Levi Nyagura. Watch out and see. Nyaugura will actually be rewarded," he said.