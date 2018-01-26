Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

News / National

by Staf reporter

HEAVYWEIGHT champion Elvis 'Bulawayo Bomber' Moyo believes he is now untouchable in Africa.He said this soon after defending his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight title against Knife Didier of DR Congo at the City Sports Centre on Friday.And for that reason, he has set his sights on conquering the world."Now I belong to Africa. I'm an African champion. I'm untouchable in Africa but I need to do so in the world."It wasn't difficult I'm a champion. I have got a pretty amazing defence. I'm not easy to hit but I'm glad we went all the 10 rounds. I think I was beating him basically every round," he said.Moyo is targeting at least four fights this year, of which three of them should be title matches.Moyo also hailed the Zimbabwean fans for the support."Boxing is growing in Zimbabwe. I came here to box in front of Zimbabwean fans not any region," he said.Moyo is however looking forward to fight Derrick Chisora."Chisora is doing nothing for the Zimbabwean community and the only thing he can do as a Zimbabwean is to give Elvis Moyo a fight."I have to beg him because he can decide to say I'm a level below him. It's a risk fight for him and a benefit fight for me," he said.On the same night, Super Bantamweight champion Tinashe "Chairman" Madziwane got the better of Malawian boxer Aubrey Masamba in a third round knockout.Edmos Takawira was knocked down in the second round by "White Lion" Mcdade who was the crowd favourite.Another Bantamweight boxer Tapiwa Tembo won by a TKO over Swedi Mohamed of Tanzania.In a super lightweight non-title fight, female boxer, Monalisa Sibanda wowed the crowd, getting the better of Malawian boxer Eneless Nkhahwathi.Middleweight boxer Enock Msambudzi won on points against fellow Zimbabwean Thembani Mhlanga.