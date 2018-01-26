Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
FORMER vice president in both Zanu PF and government, Joice Mujuru, said Zimbabweans have Grace Mugabe to thank for the fall of her husband late last year, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Mujuru said Grace's behaviour during her countrywide rallies between 2014 and last year led to the fall of former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was forced to resign last November after the military took over government following the expulsion of then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa. He had been in power since 1980.

"We need to seriously reflect and see what part Grace Mugabe played in cutting short her husband's political career through her behaviour in the last three years," said Mujuru.

Mujuru, who is now the leader of the National People's Party (NPP), said this while she was addressing community leaders in Dotito in Mashonaland Central province recently.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

