British envoy expected in Zimbabwe next week

News / National

President Mnangagwa arrived back home this afternoon from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union General Assembly.The president was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and other senior Government officials. Before the AU summit, President Mnangagwa attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Speaking to journalists after his arrival, President Mnangagwa described the trip to Davos as a success, saying most delegations congratulated Zimbabwe for a peaceful political transition in 2017. He also said relations between Zimbabwe and Britain were set to improve as a British envoy is expected in the country next week.Speaking on his maiden appearance at the African Union summit, President Mnangagwa said he was pleased with the way he was received in Addis Ababa, where he reiterated that Zimbabwe was open for business. He also said the country was determined to fight the scourge of corruption.