Top cop summoned to court

by Staff reporter

ZRP top cop, Joseph Nemaisa, who arrested Central Intelligence Organisation 'informer' leaving him with a broken arm at Harare Magistrates' Court last year, has been summoned to court.Nemaisa is expected to appear at Mbare Magistrates Court on February 5 charged with assault.The State alleges that sometime in August last year, Detective inspector Nemaisa reportedly snatched Delish Nguwaya from the court room before dragging him down the stairs while handcuffed.Nguwaya had gone to Harare Magistrates Court for a trial on possession of cocaine and extortion charges.When the presiding magistrate Noel Mupeiwa entered the courtroom for the trial, he was dismayed by the behaviour of the police officers and ordered that Nguwaya be released to him in 30 minutes but to no avail.Magistrate Mupeiwa had no option but to remove Nguwaya on remand.After being snatched from the courtroom, Nguwaya was bundled into a black Isuzu truck, which immediately sped off.Nguwaya claims that he sustained a broken arm due to the 'violent' arrest.