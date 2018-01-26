Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cop summoned to court

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
ZRP top cop, Joseph Nemaisa, who arrested Central Intelligence Organisation 'informer' leaving him with a broken arm at Harare Magistrates' Court last year, has been summoned to court.

Nemaisa is expected to appear at Mbare Magistrates Court on February 5 charged with assault.

The State alleges that sometime in August last year, Detective inspector Nemaisa reportedly snatched Delish Nguwaya from the court room before dragging him down the stairs while handcuffed.

Nguwaya had gone to Harare Magistrates Court for a trial on possession of cocaine and extortion charges.

When the presiding magistrate Noel Mupeiwa entered the courtroom for the trial, he was dismayed by the behaviour of the police officers and ordered that Nguwaya be released to him in 30 minutes but to no avail.

Magistrate Mupeiwa had no option but to remove Nguwaya on remand.

After being snatched from the courtroom, Nguwaya was bundled into a black Isuzu truck, which immediately sped off.

Nguwaya claims that he sustained a broken arm due to the 'violent' arrest.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Cop, #Court, #Summons

Comments

On sale is telescope

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale is honda fit

Ford focus on sale

Couches for sale

Acer laptop on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A projection on a trajectory Jetson pathway: From here where to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean military rule comourflouged at Davos and Addis Ababa - NPP

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Another political alliance set to be launched in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Who ill-advised President Mnangagwa to go to Davos? Ill-timed trip indeed!

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

REWIND: Jonathan Moyo savages General Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 4098 Views

'We have to be careful about dropping our pants - we may get raped!'

7 hrs ago | 3332 Views

Chiwenga fingered in Itai Dzamara abduction

8 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Tsvangirai's friend 'inaugurates' himself as Kenyan president

8 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Chris Maroleng officially appointed as SABC COO

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

Man bars ex-wife

8 hrs ago | 1056 Views

British envoy expected in Zimbabwe next week

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Acting MDC-T President Mudzuri visits Chegutu

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

PHOTOS: Hail storm destroy school in Lupane

10 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Churchpreneurship the new essence!

11 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

14 hrs ago | 9324 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

14 hrs ago | 8426 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

15 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

15 hrs ago | 538 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

16 hrs ago | 4239 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

16 hrs ago | 3337 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

17 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

17 hrs ago | 11144 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

17 hrs ago | 3523 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

17 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

17 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

17 hrs ago | 2089 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

17 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

17 hrs ago | 501 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

17 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

18 hrs ago | 5570 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

18 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

19 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1142 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

19 hrs ago | 3329 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

19 hrs ago | 929 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

19 hrs ago | 973 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

19 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

19 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

19 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

19 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

19 hrs ago | 927 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

19 hrs ago | 596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days