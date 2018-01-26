Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chris Maroleng officially appointed as SABC COO

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Former eNCA presenter Chris Maroleng has been appointed chief operations officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

The SABC board made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The chairperson of the SABC on behalf of the board of the public broadcaster is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Maroleng as the Chief Operations Officer of the SABC, with effect from 1 February 2018."

Maroleng's career includes his previous position as executive for group corporate affairs at the MTN Group, eNCA Africa editor for six years, and a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

He holds BA (Hons) and MA degrees from the University of Cape Town and has received several post-graduate scholarships and awards.  

He gained social media fame after being involved in a heated on-air discussion with former AWB secretary general André Visagie on eNCA in 2010, which led to him saying the famous line: "Don't touch me on my studio."

"Maroleng has demonstrated considerable management and financial acumen and he is familiar with the cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution issues that the SABC needs to embrace going forward," SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

Maroleng said he accepted the position at the broadcaster with deep humility.

"I look forward to playing a role as part of an executive team, in transforming the SABC into a world-class public broadcaster that is responsive to the needs of all South Africans," he said.

Maroleng takes over from Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was fired by the SABC in June 2017 for bringing it into disrepute and causing it irreparable damage.

The internal disciplinary committee found that he lied about his qualifications, that he purged the SABC of staff and promoted people and raised salaries without following the correct procedures.

More to follow.





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Moroleng, #COO, #SABC

Comments

On sale is telescope

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

2007, vauxhall minibus

For sale is honda fit

Ford focus on sale

Couches for sale

Acer laptop on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A projection on a trajectory Jetson pathway: From here where to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean military rule comourflouged at Davos and Addis Ababa - NPP

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Another political alliance set to be launched in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Who ill-advised President Mnangagwa to go to Davos? Ill-timed trip indeed!

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

REWIND: Jonathan Moyo savages General Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 4098 Views

'We have to be careful about dropping our pants - we may get raped!'

7 hrs ago | 3332 Views

Chiwenga fingered in Itai Dzamara abduction

8 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Tsvangirai's friend 'inaugurates' himself as Kenyan president

8 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Man bars ex-wife

8 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Top cop summoned to court

8 hrs ago | 1447 Views

British envoy expected in Zimbabwe next week

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Acting MDC-T President Mudzuri visits Chegutu

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

PHOTOS: Hail storm destroy school in Lupane

10 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Churchpreneurship the new essence!

11 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zimbabwe must invest more agriculture to improve food security

12 hrs ago | 396 Views

Grace Mugabe must be thanked, says Mujuru

14 hrs ago | 9324 Views

Mnangagwa rushes to legalise Tsvangirai's pension

14 hrs ago | 8426 Views

If Adolf Hitler had turned up at Davos 2018

15 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Entrepreneurship and positive thinking

15 hrs ago | 538 Views

Bulawayo Bomber untouchable in Africa

16 hrs ago | 4239 Views

Jilted lover exposes love triangle

16 hrs ago | 3337 Views

PICTURE: Juju scare at popular club

17 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD cannot be revoked, too many army bosses have fake degrees

17 hrs ago | 11142 Views

Mnangagwa's coup hero status is washing off fast, by elections time the vote rigging thug is back

17 hrs ago | 3523 Views

MLF rebukes Masuku for playing sycophancy politics with Genocide

17 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Tsvangirai keeps hope on almighty God

17 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Mudede's office in voter suppression scandal

17 hrs ago | 2089 Views

'MDC must complain of intimidating ZDF helicopter,' argue Maguwu - they ignored SADC

17 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Farmers to hold National convention in Harare

17 hrs ago | 500 Views

MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

17 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa welcome rally cancelled

18 hrs ago | 5570 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sued over $400 000 debt

18 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Mnangagwa family has no plans for dynasty

19 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Australian firms eager to invest in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1142 Views

MDC-T launches countrywide campaign programme

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Chinotimba sued for $842 000

19 hrs ago | 3329 Views

Zimdef probe witch-hunt intensifies

19 hrs ago | 929 Views

Banks scrap tax on transactions below $10

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Retailers pledge to continue slashing prices

19 hrs ago | 973 Views

Contractor takes over Egodini site

19 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Dr Mugabe sues PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Govt bans peri-urban land sales

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

6 notorious armed robbers arrested

19 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Jail term for flouting tender process

19 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mnangagwa son in-law's business interests

19 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Zanu-PF creating parallel voters' roll

19 hrs ago | 927 Views

Call for fresh Gukurahundi probe

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

'Diasporans keen to revive Bulawayo industries'

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

19 hrs ago | 596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days