Chiwenga fingered in Itai Dzamara abduction
8 hrs ago | Views
Former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has accused Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga of being behind the disappearance of human rights activist Itai Dzamara in 2015. Moyo who was forced to flee the country and go into exile after the fall of former president Robert Mugabe in November last year has been attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces accusing them of staging a coup against Mugabe's administration.
Moyo has been relegated to using Twitter for his communication to the people of Zimbabwe, as he is reportedly on the wanted list. As the third anniversary to mark the disappearance of the missing human rights defender approaches, Moyo has alleged that Itai Dzamara was abducted by the Military Intelligence Directorate which was under the overall command of General Chiwenga who was the commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), until his recent retirement to take up politics. Moyo also accused Mohadi of being complicit in Dzamara's abduction and demanded that President Mnangagwa and his two deputies should explain what happened to Dzamara. Writing on Twitter, Moyo said
Moyo wrote, "In #March2015 #Mohadi told Govt #Dzamara was likely abducted & taken out of Zim in a staged antiGovt plot. That March #ED told #Parly #ZRP were after culprits. It later transpired #Dzamara was abducted by #MID under #Chiwenga, now #VP with #Mohadi. So #ED & his VPs must #ACCOUNT!"
Ironically, when he was still a government minister Moyo initially dismissed the allegations that Dzamara had been abducted saying that he had probably slipped out through Zimbabwe's notoriously porous borders.
