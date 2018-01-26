Chiwenga fingered in Itai Dzamara abduction

In #March2015 #Mohadi told Govt #Dzamara was likely abducted & taken out of Zim in a staged antiGovt plot. That March #ED told #Parly #ZRP were after culprits. It later transpired #Dzamara was abducted by #MID under #Chiwenga, now #VP with #Mohadi. So #ED & his VPs must #ACCOUNT! pic.twitter.com/MytFUpc8f0