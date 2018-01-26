MDC-T on the rocks as Chamisa, Gutu fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE fall-out in the MDC-T leadership has deepened, with party deputy president Nelson Chamisa saying spokesman Mr Obert Gutu's announcement that he will contest the Harare East parliamentary seat is a mere wish that will not materialise.Mr Chamisa, who was delegated to lead MDC-T in the MDC Alliance by the party's President Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, who is receiving medical attention in South Africa, said the alliance had handed the seat to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mr Tendai Biti.Mr Biti wants to represent his party in Harare East in the coming elections.Mr Chamisa said the MDC Alliance resolutions were irreversible and as such a PDP candidate would represent the MDC Alliance in Harare East.He said the MDC-T was not bound by Mr Gutu's wish and as stated, will not field a candidate in Harare East."Intention is not a decision. Yes, in terms of the aspirational disposition anyone can wish to have interests located in a particular constituency, but at the end of the day it is the party that decides through democratic ways who will represent it.In this case, the seat belongs to PDP in terms of our agreement," said Mr Chamisa.He, however, said expression of an interest and expression of intention was not criminal, although that could not alter the reality on the ground.Mr Chamisa said he was determined to resolve party's differences regarding the MDC Alliance."As a person delegated to deal with the Alliance, I'm leaving no stone unturned to make sure that all the concerns around the seats are resolved in a manner that reflects the reality of our circumstances as a collective," he said.Mr Gutu declined to comment and referred questions to the party's acting president Engineer Elias Mudzuri.Eng Mudzuri could not be reached for comment.Ailing Mr Tsvangirai has admitted that the opposition party's election campaign is in disarray ahead of elections to be held in five months' time.