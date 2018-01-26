Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu finalises candidate selection process

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
ZAPU says that it finalised its candidate selection, but has delayed the unveiling process and the launch of the opposition party's campaign due to a financial squeeze.

Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa said the Dumiso Dabengwa-led party was also readying itself for the polls, selecting its candidates to contest across the country.

"Candidate selection by district structures is complete and the responsible department has also finished collating and processing the selections. They are now working at unveiling the party's candidates and launching the campaigns thereof," he said.

"Our selection of candidates rests with our structures at district level. This is a deliberate undertaking to eliminate candidate imposition and importation of leadership, which has rendered most representatives useless and compromised since they will be paying allegiance to those who imposed them instead of the people.

"The mother party's treasury department is working on the election budget and we are positive and hopeful the call for resources will be heeded. Zapu does not enjoy any funding either from government, donors or the international community. Hence, we continue to appeal to our membership, who have always supported their movement, to continue with their generosity."

Zapu is among several opposition political parties that have upped their election campaigns, with the MDC Alliance and People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) recently hitting the ground running ahead of the elections.

Zapu is a member of the Coalition of Democrats (Code), one of the opposition parties' alliances.

Code brings together Zapu, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe and other fringe political parties that are not part of the MDC Alliance and the PRC.

"The party, which is a signatory to Code, will field candidates countrywide. Zapu elections processes remain in the confines of the Code coalition and will abide by the dictates of the coalition. We, however, remain clear and unmoved on the need for local leadership for local solutions to local problems, in the spirit of devolution of power," Maphosa added.

Zanu-PF presidential candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently revealed elections would be held before July this year.

Source - newsday

