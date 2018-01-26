Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange miners' wives protest over unpaid salaries

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
HUNDREDS of spouses of Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) employees have been staging a sit-in at the coal mining company premises since Monday demanding payment of their husbands' outstanding salaries.

The placard-waving protesters, who also included mine workers' children and widows, yesterday accused the company of reneging on its pledge to stagger monthly payments of wages accrued since 2014.

They sang in Ndebele, Shona, Nambya and Tonga denouncing the managing director, Thomas Makore, accusing him of being "greedy and selfish" and leading a lavish lifestyle while workers and their families were suffering.

Some of the placards read: "First Lady, why can't you come and help us"; "Five years no pay, but going to work everyday"; "Enough is enough"; "Makore must pack his bags and go".

Heavily-armed police officers and soldiers secured the company's main offices to ensure the protesters did not break into the offices.

The protesters accused mine management of refusing to address them, with Makore reported to have flown to Harare when the protests started on Monday.

"Makore flew to Harare when he heard that we were coming and his human resources manager, Munangwa, has been hiding. We will not leave this place until something happens," a protester said. "These police are not for people. We sought clearance and they never bothered to approve and now they have turned against us as if we are committing an offence. They can arrest us, but we want our children to go to school and have all the resources required."

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed receiving a letter informing the police of the women's intention to demonstrate, but said they were yet to approve the protests.

HCCL has been paying its workforce 50% of their salaries since the beginning of last year and last June, the company managed to pay 7% of the employees' 2014 outstanding dues.

Last month, the company managed to pay the allotted 2,6% monthly payment as per the scheme of arrangement.

Efforts to get a comment from HCCL officials were fruitless as visitors were barred from accessing the premises and Makore's mobile phone was unreachable.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Hwange, #Protest, #Unpaid

Comments

Couches for sale

Acer laptop on sale

4by 4 twin cab on sale

On sale are potatoes

For sale are aluminum windows

Sofa for sale

For sale is canon projector

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

35 mins ago | 250 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

50 mins ago | 617 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

59 mins ago | 581 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2380 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5564 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 800 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

5 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 842 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1830 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1298 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 582 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days