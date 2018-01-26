Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Professor plans Zimbabwe launch for new album

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE wait is over! After four years of waiting , an album from one Kwaito great, Mkhonzeni Langa better known as Professor, is finally out.

The last time Professor dropped an album was in 2010 and it was called University of Kalawa Jazmee since 1994. The album had hits like We Mali and Side Effects.

The new album called Composed by Jesus has 15 tracks and the hit single is Nobenga.

The album features singers such as Oskido, Freddy Gwala (States), Mpumi and Uhuru (Ubona Bani), Character (Professor) Dan Tshanda (Troubled Man) and Cassper Nyovest (Can't get away) among other artistes.

Fans should look out for songs like Ubona Bani and Can't Get Away.

This is Professor's debut album under his record label launched last year called Proper Files. Commenting about the title of the album, Professor said he was inspired by the faith he has in Jesus Christ.

"I want to make it clear so that people can know and be aware of the title of the album. All my morals and faith comes from Jesus Christ," said Professor on the intro of the album.

Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Arthur "Scotch" Mathenga, assured fans that they won't be disappointed with the album.

He said plans were underway for the Professor to launch the album in Zimbabwe.

"Professor's album is done and was released last Friday. It's been a long time since Professor released an album. I am hopeful that Professor will be coming there (Zimbabwe) soon, it will be very hectic for now with the new album out as he starts embarking on a lot of interviews and tours around the country and all Southern African countries. Let's wait and see, but this is an exciting moment for us at Kalawa Jazmee Records and Proper Files," said Scotch.

Meanwhile, Scotch also said that Stiff's album will be out soon.

He highlighted that they are in talks with local promoters and venue owners around Zimbabwe to see how they can have a double launch.

"Stiff's album will be out soon. It is undergoing a process we call mixing and mastering. This is the final process done on each song before it goes for production.

"Professor's album is out, and Stiff's album is expected to be out by end of next month. We plan to do a double launch in all the nine provinces of South Africa. We are still in talks with promoters and venue owners around Zimbabwe to see if we can also launch from that end," said Scotch.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Sofa for sale

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

For sale is honda fit

Interior designers available

Full body swim suits on sale

Cowdray park 6roomed

6 rmd house for sale

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

32 mins ago | 229 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

47 mins ago | 586 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

57 mins ago | 552 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2357 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5511 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1827 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1295 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days