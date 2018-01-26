Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' seats

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
THE Zanu-PF youth league has declared that it will support any youth standing for any local government and legislative seat ahead of the party's primary elections to be held in March.

Addressing youth members from Mashonaland East province during a rally held at Dema grounds on Monday, youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said the youth would support each other and urged them to stand for bigger posts.

Tsenengamu revealed his interest in standing for the Mt Darwin South constituency in Mashonaland Central.

"I hear some incumbent MPs are angry over that (of aspiring youth candidates), we are not afraid. If you want to contest, no problem, go ahead. As for me, when the time comes, I am going to run for Mt Darwin South constituency, I will tell you one day that even our boss (youth league deputy secretary, Lewis) Matutu is going to stand for the Zvishavane (constituency)," he said.

"We agreed that wherever there is a youth contesting for a seat, as leadership, we are going to rally behind him in full force and in broad daylight. But if our youth candidate is defeated during the primary elections, we will rally behind the winner so that the party wins."

Zvishavane constituency is held by John Holder, while Mt Darwin South is vacant following the expulsion of former political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Tsenengamu said it was high time the youths aimed for bigger posts and urged the main wing and women's league to support them.

"Yes, we are youth, but we are also fathers. My children back home will not say that youth has gone to a rally, but they say our father is attending a rally. In other words, I am saying, we are ready for bigger posts. Vice-President (Constantino) Chiwenga became a Brigadier General in 1981 at 26, President [Emmerson] Mnangagwa derailed a train in Chatsworth at a tender age.

"Most of the ministers we have, in 1980, they were just 25. Border Gezi died at 37. Before his death, he was a councillor in Mvurwi. He became an MP in Muzarabani and chairperson in Mashonaland Central, governor and Youth minister and died as a political commissar. So, if others were able to do that, what stops Matutu from contesting as MP in his home area?" he said.

Source - newsday
