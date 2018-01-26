Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE fall-out between MDC-T leaders is deepening with MDC-T deputy president Mr Nelson Chamisa saying the party's spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu's announcement that he will contest the Harare East Parliamentary seat, is a mere wish that will not materialise.

Mr Chamisa who was delegated to lead MDC-T in the MDC Alliance by the party's president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who is on leave due to ill health, said the alliance had handed the seat to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mr Tendai Biti.

Mr Biti wants to represent his party in Harare East in the coming elections.

Mr Chamisa said the MDC Alliance resolutions are irreversible and as such only a PDP candidate will represent the MDC Alliance in Harare East.

He said the MDC-T was not bound by Mr Gutu's wish and as stated, will not field a candidate in Harare East.

"Intention is not a decision. Yes, in terms of the aspirational disposition anyone can wish to have interests located in a particular constituency but at the end of the day it is the party that decides through democratic ways who will represent it.  In this case, the seat belongs to PDP in terms of our agreement," said Mr Chamisa.

He however said expression of an interest and expression of intention was not criminal but will not alter the fundamental reality on the ground.

Mr Chamisa said he was leaving no stone unturned to resolve the party's differences on matters regarding the MDC Alliance.

"As a person delegated to deal with the Alliance, I'm leaving no stone unturned to make sure that all the concerns around the seats are resolved in a manner that reflects the reality of our circumstances as a collective," he said.

Mr Gutu declined to comment and referred questions to the party's acting president Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

Eng Mudzuri could not be reached for comment.

Ailing Mr Tsvangirai has admitted that the opposition party's election campaign is in disarray and staggering ahead of elections to be held in five months' time.

Mr Tsvangirai who is being treated for cancer of the colon in South Africa, conceded that the opposition party's campaigns were not progressing the way the party would have wanted.

Writing on micro blogging site Twitter last Friday, the former Prime Minister however urged people to go and vote.

He said he was still on routine medical check-up in the neighbouring country and was being strengthened by messages of comfort he was receiving from party supporters.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Sofa for sale

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

For sale is honda fit

Interior designers available

Full body swim suits on sale

Cowdray park 6roomed

6 rmd house for sale

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

33 mins ago | 234 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

48 mins ago | 592 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

58 mins ago | 556 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2363 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2635 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5521 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1827 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days