Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family survives arson attack

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A SIX-MEMBER Hwange family escaped death by a whisker after a stranger allegedly stormed their homestead at night and locked their hut from outside, before setting ablaze their grass-thatched bedroom.

The family members sustained minor burns, but managed to break out to safety before their house was reduced to rubble.

The incident happened on Sunday.

When Southern Eye visited the family at Ndimankule village under Chief Shana on Monday, their family's multi-purpose hut had been razed to the ground.

Narrating the ordeal, a distraught single mother of three, Judith Hadebe (60) said she was in deep sleep when she started feeling hot and as she opened her eyes she noticed that her thatched roof was in flames.

"I then bolted out of the bed and rushed to the door. I was trembling with fear and that is when I woke up my grandchildren, who are in Grades One, Two, Three and Form One and Three together with my 86-year-old mother. I secure the door with a shovel when we sleep, so when I tried to open it, it was secured from outside and didn't budge an inch and that is when I realised that we were going to die," she said.

"I picked an object and broke down the door. My mother is old and can hardly walk, so l had to help her out together with the children but it was too late to retrieve our furniture and certificates, as the roof collapsed just as we stepped out," she said.

Asked if she suspected any foul play, Hadebe said: "We use a solar light and we had switched it off. The person came at midnight and police took a wire and the person's fingerprints. I live in harmony with my villagemates, only last week on Monday, my child, who stays in Victoria Falls was engaged in a fist and knife fight with a group of men, whom he confronted for bullying his Form Three brother over a girl.

"The fight turned nasty and we spoke about it as families, but they vowed to come back and revenge, I urge the police to start their investigation from there," she said

Hadebe's son, identified as Brat, said he was not at home when the inferno began, but suspected that his rivals were behind the arson.

Brat had a fresh knife scar below his left eye and said the matter was not reported to the police and had not sought medical attention.

The family lost identification documents, sofas, bed, kitchen utensils, school and church uniforms, stationery, groceries and sewing machines among other valuables and they sustained minor burns.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Arson, #Family, #Survive

Comments

Ford focus on sale

For sale are top notch watches

Cowdray park 6roomed

Comforters on sale

Sofa for sale

On sale are potatoes

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

For sale is honda fit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

34 mins ago | 239 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

48 mins ago | 602 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

58 mins ago | 565 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2368 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5537 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 798 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 841 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1829 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 581 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days