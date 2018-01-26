Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknel Chivayo said Zimbabweans who were criticising him for posting paternal results of his son online were ignorant of the world trends.

Two weeks ago, Sir Wicknel, as Chivayo is known, shared pictures of his child John Chenjera soon after his wife Sonja gave birth in America.

Congratulatory messages clogged his post with some people urging him to do a DNA test to confirm paternity of the child.

Last week he gave in to the pressure and underwent a DNA test and then shared the results on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This did not go down well with some people who accused him of humiliating his wife.

On Monday evening Sir Wicknel responded in the typical Sir Wicknel fashion, with insults saying Zimbabweans were a confused broke people.

"I posted a picture of my handsome baby boy and insulting comments and inbox messages came in thousands – heee haasi wako, tarisa maoko ayo baba vemwana iyeye mukaradhi, iwe 37 years usina mwana saka chimbo mira nyaya yako tinoiziva hauzvare (The child isn't yours. Look at his hands, the father's race is coloured. You are 37 years, you've no child and we know that you are impotent) and many more you know just how lethal broke people are," said Sir Wicknel

He said when he did what people wanted they went on to condemn him.

"Then I decide to post the DNA results. Again you (Zimbabweans) scream at me again, wanyadzisa mukadzi (you've humiliated your wife), why were you doubting in the first place, this and that. Zimbabweans I can't deal," said Wicknel.

He said it was interesting that it was women who were fussy about the paternity test, showing that their men were raising children who are not theirs.

"It's only in Zimbabwe where people make a big issue about paternity tests but otherwise it has become common practice the world over. Especially madzimai emu Zimbabwe, haadi kunzwa nyaya dze ma DNA because maka jaira ku chengetesa varume vana vasiri vavo (women in Zimbabwe don't want to undergo DNA tests because they are used to having men raising children who aren't theirs.) Anyway case closed kana paine arwadziwa (whoever feels pained) tough luck."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Sofa for sale

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

For sale is honda fit

Interior designers available

Full body swim suits on sale

Cowdray park 6roomed

6 rmd house for sale

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

33 mins ago | 232 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

48 mins ago | 591 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

57 mins ago | 553 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2360 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2635 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5516 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1827 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days