'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Madlambuzi in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province, allegedly raped his neighbours' daughters aged five and six in the presence of three other minor boys.After raping the minors last December, the 28-year- old man told two of the boys aged 11 and nine to rape the girls but the children refused.The man pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.He was remanded in custody to February 12 for continuation of trial.Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa alleged that on December 1, last year, the girls were picking wild fruits in a nearby bush when the man called them to his homestead. "The two girls complied and found the three boys already at the homestead. The man ordered the girls and the boys to get in the kitchen hut. Once inside, he ordered them to lie on the floor facing upwards and raped the girls while the boys watched," said Mr Manyiwa.After raping the girls, the man allegedly ordered two of the boys to also rape the complainants but they refused.He then threatened to kill the children if they dared tell anyone about the sexual assault, the court heard.The matter came to light when the mother of the six- year-old girl noticed that she had difficulties in walking.