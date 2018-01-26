Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE $2,9 million lawsuit filed by a Harare businessman against retired Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, whom he accuses of impounding his five cars and changing ownership into his name, has taken a new twist. It has emerged the businessman, Bigboy Pachirera, voluntarily surrendered his vehicles to avoid criminal charges being laid against him.

In the litigation filed sometime in December last year, Pachirera listed Chihuri, his wife Isabel and the couple's company, Kidsdale Enterprises, as respondents respectively.

However, according to a letter written in 2014 by the businessman's lawyers Mahuni Gidiri Legal Practitioners, Pachirera offered to surrender his cars and property as settlement for the criminal charges that the former police boss intended to pursue against him.

"Our client (Pachirera) has instructed us to approach you in connection with this matter in which criminal proceedings have been initiated against him by the company (Kidsdale Enterprises). It is in view of this background that we write to seek your indulgence to have the parties amicably resolve this matter through an out-of-court settlement," Mahuni Gidiri Legal Practitioners said.

"The basis being that our client has informed us that he has had a working relationship with the proprietor of the company stretching more than 15 years. Consequently, while some issues may exist, a holistic look at the bigger picture will entail that through dialogue, the broken relations can be mended and same can only be achieved should you approach this matter from a compassionate perspective.

"We also wish to highlight that our client regrets whatever it is that has transpired leading to this unfortunate situation and is indeed remorseful. We propose that our client offers the following property as settlement, namely, either (a) a motor vehicle being a Jeep Cherokee, 2011 model valued at $80 000, (b) an ML 350 CDI, valued at $160 000."

The lawyers added: "It should be noted that the offer is made willingly and it is hoped that a conclusive finality to this issue will ensue and that the contemplated proceedings will be halted forthwith."

Besides the letter from the lawyers, the businessman himself also signed a cession agreement ceding rights to one of his properties to Chihuri's company.

The cession agreement read: "I, Bigboy Pachirera, do, hereby, cede my rights and obligation in respect of the following property to Kidsdale (Private) Limited namely: immovable property being a certain piece of land measuring 448 square metres, situated in the District of Salisbury being Stand Number 3853 Highfield Township inclusive of a structure built thereupon. Referred to Deed of Transfer Number 9658/2003…."

However, Pachirera dragged the former police boss to court,accusing him and his family of seizing his property while using his influence as a Commissioner-General of Police.

The matter is still pending.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chihuri, #Lawsuit, #Twist

Comments

Sofa for sale

Emganwini west (mbundane) 200sqm $6 000

For sale is honda fit

Interior designers available

Full body swim suits on sale

Cowdray park 6roomed

6 rmd house for sale

For sale are top notch watches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

32 mins ago | 228 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

47 mins ago | 583 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

57 mins ago | 551 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2353 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5505 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1826 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1933 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days