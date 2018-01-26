Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF youth league deputy secretary, Lewis Matutu has said preparations are at an advanced stage for former President Robert Mugabe's birthday bash set to be held at his Borrowdale Brooke home, popularly known as the Blue Roof.

Mugabe turns 94 on February 21.

Addressing scores of youth drawn from the nine districts in Mashonaland East province at Dema Rural District Council grounds on Monday, Matutu said the youth will take cakes to Mugabe's home to celebrate his birthday.

"Mugabe didn't wrong (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa, but was being influenced by his wife. The party asked him to rest after realising that he had no capacity to lead, as Grace was now running the show. The former President admitted to that and he voluntarily agreed to resign. He (Mugabe) is the father to (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa.

"Mugabe did a lot of good things like empowerment and land redistribution among others. To us, Mugabe is our icon, a revolutionary and we joined the party while he was there.

"As the youth executive, on his birthday, we are going to buy a big cake, we are going to team up with other members from party associations and head to Blue Roof. We will knock at the gate, and sing for him, that is if he opens. But if he doesn't open the gate, that's it," he said.

During Mugabe's reign, the youth league hosted lavish birthday parties for him using taxpayers' money as well as coercing businesspeople and villagers to fund the event.

Before the military intervention under Operation Restore Legacy that resulted in Mugabe resigning, the youth league had chosen the tourist resort town of Nyanga to host the birthday.

Matutu also warned the youth against wearing regalia adorned with Mugabe's pictures, saying it was now a thing of the past.

"I know you have pictures with Mugabe, use them when fixing cars or going to the dip tank, but when you come to events like this (rallies) we need regalia with the face of President Mnangagwa," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #Birthday, #Bash

Comments

Sofa for sale

Canon camera on sale

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Sofa on sale

Comforters on sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Interior designers available

Cowdray park 6roomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

35 mins ago | 257 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

50 mins ago | 627 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

60 mins ago | 592 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2390 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5582 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

5 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 844 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1831 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1298 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 582 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days