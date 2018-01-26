Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Police are giving preferential treatment to motorists driving vehicles bearing Zanu-PF insignia when enforcing traffic laws, Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu said, as he warned that no one is above the law.

Police have been accused of giving preferential treatment to motorists driving cars decorated with Zanu-PF paraphernalia - flags, hats and the president's picture branding, a culture which has continued from former president Robert Mugabe's era.

Mpofu issued the warning after MDC legislator for Harare West Jessie Majome had quizzed him on the matter.

"I asked the Home Affairs minister to explain the reason behind the preferential treatment given by police officers to motorists with vehicles bearing Zanu-PF insignia when enforcing traffic laws along the roads," she questioned.

In response, Mpofu said police must arrest Zanu-PF activists who use the ruling party's materials, including pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The ZRP is mandated under Section 219 of the Constitution to detect, investigate, prevent crime, maintain law and order, uphold the Constitution and enforce the law without fear or favour," Mpofu said.

"It is against this background that the ZRP enforces the law without fear or favour regardless of race, colour, creed or political party. It is also in the interest of ZRP to be furnished with specific details where the police have discriminated in favour of or against individuals or political parties during traffic enforcement duties. Currently, we do not have any cases of that nature that have been reported to the police and once we receive such complaints, they will be investigated expeditiously.

"Let me also point out to this august House that the ZRP has since reduced the number of roadblocks on our roads in line with the new administration's vision of promoting peace, security and economic development."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Ford focus on sale

For sale are top notch watches

Cowdray park 6roomed

Comforters on sale

Sofa for sale

On sale are potatoes

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

For sale is honda fit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

33 mins ago | 235 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

48 mins ago | 593 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

58 mins ago | 557 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2363 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2635 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 708 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1827 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days