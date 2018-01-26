Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are giving preferential treatment to motorists driving vehicles bearing Zanu-PF insignia when enforcing traffic laws, Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu said, as he warned that no one is above the law.Police have been accused of giving preferential treatment to motorists driving cars decorated with Zanu-PF paraphernalia - flags, hats and the president's picture branding, a culture which has continued from former president Robert Mugabe's era.Mpofu issued the warning after MDC legislator for Harare West Jessie Majome had quizzed him on the matter."I asked the Home Affairs minister to explain the reason behind the preferential treatment given by police officers to motorists with vehicles bearing Zanu-PF insignia when enforcing traffic laws along the roads," she questioned.In response, Mpofu said police must arrest Zanu-PF activists who use the ruling party's materials, including pictures of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."The ZRP is mandated under Section 219 of the Constitution to detect, investigate, prevent crime, maintain law and order, uphold the Constitution and enforce the law without fear or favour," Mpofu said."It is against this background that the ZRP enforces the law without fear or favour regardless of race, colour, creed or political party. It is also in the interest of ZRP to be furnished with specific details where the police have discriminated in favour of or against individuals or political parties during traffic enforcement duties. Currently, we do not have any cases of that nature that have been reported to the police and once we receive such complaints, they will be investigated expeditiously."Let me also point out to this august House that the ZRP has since reduced the number of roadblocks on our roads in line with the new administration's vision of promoting peace, security and economic development."