Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The African Medallion Group (AMG) says it has mobilised Rand 1 billion worth of gold assets, which can be leveraged to jump-start Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund (SWF).

This also comes as the Johannesburg-based yellow metal processor's founder Frank Buyanga has reiterated his call for a reform of local parastatals, saying such a development was key in the country's bid to lure investments and return to prosperity.

"The establishment of a SWF was identified as one of the financing mechanism necessary to ensure a more effective implementation of the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation. As such, my team… would like to actively participate by funding start up as well as balance sheet support… (to) allow Zimbabwe's SWF to start making traction on its goals to develop (the country) economically," Buyanga said in a January 10 letter to Finance secretary Willard Manungo.

"As AMG, we want to be part of the new Zimbabwe by helping our SWF reach its goals and also get the necessary financial ability to do so. As an entrepreneur, l am aware that… the fiscus is stretched so thin and has nothing to spare, (and hence) the practicality of SWF for Zimbabwe is then close to impossible," he said.

With SWFs being typically a state-managed pool of money drawn from any nation's resource-driven surplus and reserves, its proceeds are usually invested in various international assets such as bonds, property and equities for the future benefit of the country.

Despite having a 10-member board in July 2015 and receiving a $1 million budget allocation in the same year, the fund has failed to take off due to economic challenges and ills, including a recurrent budget deficit, which several analysts and government officials have identified as the single largest impediment to Zimbabwe's dreams.

"…government must budget for a surplus. Our budget is the most feasible source for creating a SWF. Data from past… reports show that the (coalition government)… created a budget surplus of $253 million. If that surplus had been viewed as seed for investment, it would have been treated as a SWF," management consultant and newspaper columnist Brett Chulu said, adding if the country also "embraces the set-aside-seed-first-before-expenses thinking", it will achieve bigger things.

"…imagine us as a country deliberately creating a budget surplus of 10 percent of previous year's actual income. We can use a prudential approach to budgeting used by wise not-for-profits, who always set their expected income for the following at 90 percent of the previous year's income. Using a baseline of $4 billion… at least $400 million can be set aside," he said, adding the country could earn as much as $20 billion by investing in 20-year bonds with a seven-percent interest.

In the meantime, Buyanga's offer also comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said government was planning to build a gold and diamond reserve ahead of the reintroduction of the Zimbabwean currency and Chulu says Harare must seriously consider a legal framework to back the idea of an SWF.

While Manungo was unavailable for comment on the AMG letter and initiative, his fellow board member and Zimbabwean SWF chair Kombo Moyana on Thursday said he hadn't been apprised of the development yet.

"I am not aware of that communication and maybe it will be shared in due course. Even, though, we were allocated $1 million as start-up capital in 2015, there hasn't been much going on due to the prevailing economic conditions, but we are hopeful now of a change in circumstances owing to the new policy direction," he said.

Buyanga, meanwhile, has repeated his calls for an overhaul of the culture within Zimbabwean parastatals, saying such an approach is the only way out for a turnaround and improved economic fortunes.

According to the Hamilton Property founder, the reform process could only be achieved through the establishment of a surveillance and monitoring unit – his fourth plea in as many years – to drive strategic management issues, and corrective measures in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

"In the spirit of harnessing state resources… I strongly feel that the government should come up with additional strategies to curb corruption, improve capacity utilisation (in industries) and instill a culture of accountability within all government parastatals… companies that government has shareholding," Buyanga said.

The maverick entrepreneur has not only indicated that Zimbabwe's odd-114 parastatals were crucial for creating employment and growth of public infrastructure, but also boosting confidence in the Harare administration's policies and curbing such things as brain drain.

Buyanga's views also come as Mnangagwa's government has unveiled plans to privatise, if not sell, most of these loss-making entities, which have continued to haemorrhage the national fiscus for decades.

In 2016, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri said some 38 SOEs had chalked nearly $300 million in losses and reports also indicate that the key sector was in dire need of recapitalisation to the tune of $30 billion-plus.

Some of the losses, government auditors say, are closely related to rampant corporate governance failures and malpractices.

And the South African-based businessman's insistence on military-led anti-graft measures within the country's parastatals – probably one of the key pillars in government's efforts to lure new cash under its enhanced privatisation bid or process – also come against the backdrop of similar petitions to ex-president Robert Mugabe's regime.

About 14 months ago, Buyanga wrote to former State House director Innocent Tizora for Zimbabwe to keenly look into the status and welfare of its public-owned institutions, as "dossiers… proved massive misappropriation of resources across the commercial divide and this inevitably has a direct impact on the population".

At the time, the self-styled property investor and financier not only emphasised that parastatals were crucial for "cohesion, social upliftment… unlocking balance of payment support and trade integrity", but were also key for the revival of sectors including agriculture, mining, energy, health and tourism – and $100 million would have been realised within 12 months of his September 2016 proposal.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Financial Gazette
More on: #Buyangwa, #Wealth, #Fund

Comments

Sony xperia m4 on sale

Sofa for sale

Comforters on sale

For sale are aluminum windows

Couches for sale

Vw lt 35

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

Suzuki kei for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

25 mins ago | 169 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

40 mins ago | 478 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

50 mins ago | 464 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 975 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2256 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5365 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

6 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 562 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1815 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1288 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 743 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 600 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 491 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days