Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has summoned Sergeant Thompson Joseph Mloyie to come and stand trial before Superintendent Makunike at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly saying former president Robert Mugabe was "too old" to rule and calling his wife Grace a whore, NewZimbabwe.com reported.According to ZRP, Mloyie contravened the Police Act through "an unbecoming manner" which "discredited" the service.Also, according to ZRP, Mloyie discredited the Police Service when he was arrested on the 5th March 2016 at Cranborne police station and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President.ZRP authorities are arguing that Mloyie had no right whatsoever to act in the manner he did.According to the court papers, Mloyie then said, "President Mugabe achembera haachakwanise kutonga nyika ino, (president too old and incapable of leading this country).""Ndiye akonzera kutambura munyika ino uye akaroora hure Grace Mugabe (he is the cause of the suffering going on in this country and is married to a prostitute Grace Mugabe)."