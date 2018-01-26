Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

by Stephen Jakes
A Zanu-PF Councillor in Insiza ward 15, Thembinkosi Ngwenya on Monday stunned villagers when he claimed that former President Robert Mugabe is still in charge and challenged them to vote for former first lady Grace Mugabe in the coming elections.

Ngwenya made the remarks while addressing villagers at Mthwakazi Community Hall in Insiza.

"You must not boycott to go and vote go and vote for Grace Mugabe. Its a lie that Mugabe has been removed from power he is still our leader," Ngwenya told the community members much to their confusion.

A villager said Ngwenya was a strong cabal of Grace and most of the villagers had received chickens from Grace which they are still depending on for business.

She said the Councillor had called all villagers to the meeting to advise them on what he said.

"The Grace group led by Patricia Nkomo is in a chicken Project dispute. There a split Patricia  now leads Bushiri Congregation in Filabusi (A Malawi prophet). They had agreed to build the foul run àt Patricia yard. Toward end of first sale she chased all members and remained with the chicken run and all other equipment. She told other members that her yard is now dirty," said the villager.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days