WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'
The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission ZEC has to date registered more than 5 million people under the new Biometric Voter Registration System. Campaigning for the upcoming 2018 harmonized elections in Zimbabwe is now in full swing in Zimbabwe. Saturday saw the ruling ZANU PF youth league launch its campaign under the #EDhasMYVOTE. And yesterday the opposition MDC Alliance took its campaign to Manicaland province. For more on the developments in Zimbabwe, I'm now joined by Political Analyst Dr William Mpofu from Wits University.
