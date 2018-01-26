Mzembi assassination plot exposed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A self-confessed hitman has testified to the police alleging a senior government official issued him an assassination order to take out former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi.Mzembi was expelled from Zanu-PF over his alleged links to Grace Mugabe.Mzembi and a number of G40 aligned members have in the recent past arraigned before the courts of law facing allegations of abuse of office as public officers during their days in government.More to follow...