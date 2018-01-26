Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARETSHOLOTSHO SCHOOL OF NURSING:MAY INTAKE 2018Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for three (3) year Diploma General Nurse training:RequirementsThe candidate must:Be above 17 years of ageHave 5 '0' Levels including English Language and Science subject at Grade C or better in one or two sittings. Science subject includes any one of the following: Biology, Human and Social Biology, General Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Core Science, Extended Science.And three other subjects excluding Metal Work, Welding, Wood Work and Fashion and Fabrics.Enclose certified copies of '0' Level certificate(s), birth certificate, ID and marriage certificate where applicable.Applications should be submitted on or before 2 February 2018 through the post.The District Medical OfficerAtt: Senior Tutor Tsholotsho School of NursingP. O. Box 100TSHOLOTSHONB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contactedNo result slips accepted, please!