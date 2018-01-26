News / National
Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE
TSHOLOTSHO SCHOOL OF NURSING:
MAY INTAKE 2018
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for three (3) year Diploma General Nurse training:
Requirements
The candidate must:
Be above 17 years of age
Have 5 '0' Levels including English Language and Science subject at Grade C or better in one or two sittings. Science subject includes any one of the following: Biology, Human and Social Biology, General Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Core Science, Extended Science.
And three other subjects excluding Metal Work, Welding, Wood Work and Fashion and Fabrics.
Enclose certified copies of '0' Level certificate(s), birth certificate, ID and marriage certificate where applicable.
Applications should be submitted on or before 2 February 2018 through the post.
The District Medical Officer
Att: Senior Tutor Tsholotsho School of Nursing
P. O. Box 100
TSHOLOTSHO
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
No result slips accepted, please!
Source - tsholotsho
Comments
