Controversy continues to escalate in Grace's PHD

by Stephen Jakes

Controversy has continued to mount in former First lady Grace Mugabe's flawed doctorate amid indication that soon after the University of Zimbabwe decided to publish her thesis online some scholars have discovered some screaming discrepancy in which she used lately published citation than the time when she was awarded the doctorate.A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya insinuated that Grace's doctorate was written by some confused fellows who could not see the logic in that one can not qualify through using book sources which are not yet published like the alleged fake doctor Grace did."The people who wrote Grace's 'PhD Thesis' should have been on drugs. They use 2016 and 2017 citations in a 2014 authored dissertation. Colleagues Kindly take some time to read the comedy. God have mercy! There is no fraud that beats this!" Ruhanya said.