We will honour War Veterans - Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume has promised to honour Zimbabwe's liberation war veterans for their role in liberating this country from British colonialism. He said this recently while addressing hundreds of party supporters including village heads and other traditional leaders at Sese Business Centre in Ward 20 in Chivi Central Constituency in Masvingo.The youthful leader said, "We respect our war veterans and we greatly appreciate their unselfish sacrifice in the liberation of our country. Their contribution in the struggle against colonialism is invaluable and so they deserve our utmost respect. As a party, we have plans and programs to take care of our liberators which we will reveal in due course".Ngarivhume said that in most developed countries war veterans are well looked after and highly regarded in society. He however lamented that in our country they have been reduced to mere beggars who are constantly abused every time there is an election as agents of violence in most rural areas."As TZ we endeavour to stop this and give our heroes a better life they so much deserve", he added.The TZ President also indicated that the history of this country especially of the liberation struggle has been greatly distorted and should be rewritten. He said TZ also appreciates the roles that former president Robert Mugabe and Emerson Mnangagwa played in the independence of this country. When TZ wins the next election he said our liberation narrative and legacy will be safeguarded and upheld as our history is our foundation. "This is the new society we want to create and this is our pledge to the nation of Zimbabwe", he affirmed.The traditional leaders who were present, that is Sabhuku Gondovori, Sabhuku Mutero, Sabhuku Tavagadza and Sabhuku Mudhiwedare took turns to welcome TZ in their area and pledged their support in the upcoming elections. A war veteran only identified as Mukwaturi who was standing in for Chief Chengeta said he was moved by the party's vision and will bring more war veterans on board.Commenting on the sidelines of the event, TZ Presidential Spokesperson Justin Makota said, "There has been a fallout in the relationship between ZANU PF and war veterans in recent years. The latter have been left disillusioned and marginalised by factional fights that almost resulted in their nemesis G40 taking over the party. However having fought for the Lacoste faction to take over power, they have been left with an egg in their face. The military coup that took place has benefited the army with soldiers taking over both ZANU PF and the government. The war veterans have become a disgruntled lot again. They are now warming up to opposition political parties and this could be a game changer in the upcoming elections"."In light of this, as TZ we are providing a home to all progressive citizens who are desperate for a real positive change for this country. Zimbabwe is our nation and our responsibility. Together we can make it great again." added Makota.