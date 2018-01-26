Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We will honour War Veterans - Ngarivhume

by Staff Reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume has promised to honour Zimbabwe's liberation war veterans for their role in liberating this country from British colonialism. He said this recently while addressing hundreds of party supporters including village heads and other traditional leaders at Sese Business Centre in Ward 20 in Chivi Central Constituency in Masvingo.

 The youthful leader said, "We respect our war veterans and we greatly appreciate their unselfish sacrifice in the liberation of our country. Their contribution in the struggle against colonialism is invaluable and so they deserve our utmost respect. As a party, we have plans and programs to take care of our liberators which we will reveal in due course".

Ngarivhume said that in most developed countries war veterans are well looked after and highly regarded in society. He however lamented that in our country they have been reduced to mere beggars who are constantly abused every time there is an election as agents of violence in most rural areas.

"As TZ we endeavour to stop this and give our heroes a better life they so much deserve", he added.

The TZ President also indicated that the history of this country especially of the liberation struggle has been greatly distorted and should be rewritten. He said TZ also appreciates the roles that former president Robert Mugabe and Emerson Mnangagwa played in the independence of this country. When TZ wins the next election he said our liberation narrative and legacy will be safeguarded and upheld as our history is our foundation. "This is the new society we want to create and this is our pledge to the nation of Zimbabwe", he affirmed.

The traditional leaders who were present, that is Sabhuku Gondovori, Sabhuku Mutero, Sabhuku Tavagadza and Sabhuku Mudhiwedare took turns to welcome TZ in their area and pledged their support in the upcoming elections. A war veteran only identified as Mukwaturi who was standing in for Chief Chengeta said he was moved by the party's vision and will bring more war veterans on board.

Commenting on the sidelines of the event, TZ Presidential Spokesperson Justin Makota said, "There has been a fallout in the relationship between ZANU PF and war veterans in recent years. The latter have been left disillusioned and marginalised by factional fights that almost resulted in their nemesis G40 taking over the party. However having fought for the Lacoste faction to take over power, they have been left with an egg in their face. The military coup that took place has benefited the army with soldiers taking over both ZANU PF and the government. The war veterans have become a disgruntled lot again. They are now warming up to opposition political parties and this could be a game changer in the upcoming elections".

 "In light of this, as TZ we are providing a home to all progressive citizens who are desperate for a real positive change for this country. Zimbabwe is our nation and our responsibility. Together we can make it great again." added Makota.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Online

Comments

On sale are potatoes

Acer laptop on sale

For sale is canon projector

4by 4 twin cab on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

For sale are top notch watches

1000litre water tank on sale

6 rmd house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mrs Masuku: she gaffed!

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Justice Chigumba as new ZEC chairperson

10 hrs ago | 5690 Views

Zimbabwe is not for sale, Mr President

10 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Poisonous snakes on the prowl in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Jorum Gumbo acts on VID corruption

11 hrs ago | 3784 Views

'Mnangagwa must allow Diasporans to vote'

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Open Letter to President Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

12 hrs ago | 2003 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

13 hrs ago | 2651 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

13 hrs ago | 3457 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund, Ozil signs new deal

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

14 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

14 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

14 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

14 hrs ago | 6561 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

14 hrs ago | 1317 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

14 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

15 hrs ago | 6458 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

15 hrs ago | 12083 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

16 hrs ago | 4328 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

16 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

16 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

16 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

16 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

16 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

17 hrs ago | 711 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

17 hrs ago | 256 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

18 hrs ago | 920 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

19 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

19 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

19 hrs ago | 852 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

19 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

19 hrs ago | 823 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

19 hrs ago | 859 Views

Beef prices drop

19 hrs ago | 2304 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

19 hrs ago | 688 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

19 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

19 hrs ago | 1592 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

19 hrs ago | 961 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

19 hrs ago | 413 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

19 hrs ago | 486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days