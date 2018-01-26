Jorum Gumbo acts on VID corruption

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rampant corruption in the process of acquiring a driver's licence is now threatening Zimbabwe's signatory status to the 1968 United Nations Convention, a reason one can obtain an international driving permit upon producing a Zimbabwe driver's licence.A meeting of minds aimed at addressing corruption at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and driving schools saw the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo reading the riot act to stakeholders as their corrupt activities, working with syndicates to fleece prospective drivers have seen undeserving and incompetent people being issued with drivers licences.The corrupt activities have resulted in high levels of fatal accidents and loss of human capital mostly due to human error and this has compromised the Zimbabwean document on the international stage.Minister Gumbo said he has the list of the names of those acting as the conduit in the corrupt activities and advised them to reform or faces the music.The Chief Vehicle Inspector Mr Johannes Pedzapasi said strategies and remedies to nip corruption in the bud within VID is an ongoing process.The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) will play its regulatory role on immoral and errant driving schools' operators and inspectors to try and have deserving people issued driver's licence.Corruption has proved to be a cancer that has destroyed many economies in African countries while also threatening the existence of humankind.