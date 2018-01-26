Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jorum Gumbo acts on VID corruption

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Rampant corruption in the process of acquiring a driver's licence is now threatening Zimbabwe's signatory status to the 1968 United Nations Convention, a reason one can obtain an international driving permit upon producing a Zimbabwe driver's licence.

A meeting of minds aimed at addressing corruption at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and driving schools saw the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo reading the riot act to stakeholders as their corrupt activities, working with syndicates to fleece prospective drivers have seen undeserving and incompetent people being issued with drivers licences.

The corrupt activities have resulted in high levels of fatal accidents and loss of human capital mostly due to human error and this has compromised the Zimbabwean document on the international stage.

Minister Gumbo said he has the list of the names of those acting as the conduit in the corrupt activities and advised them to reform or faces the music.

The Chief Vehicle Inspector Mr Johannes Pedzapasi said strategies and remedies to nip corruption in the bud within VID is an ongoing process.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) will play its regulatory role on immoral and errant driving schools' operators and inspectors to try and have deserving people issued driver's licence.

Corruption has proved to be a cancer that has destroyed many economies in African countries while also threatening the existence of humankind.




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #Gumbo, #VID, #Corruption

Comments

Ford focus on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

2007, vauxhall minibus

Maq washing powder on sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Classic handbags on sale

For sale are aluminum windows

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mrs Masuku: she gaffed!

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Justice Chigumba as new ZEC chairperson

10 hrs ago | 5702 Views

Zimbabwe is not for sale, Mr President

10 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Poisonous snakes on the prowl in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 4599 Views

We will honour War Veterans - Ngarivhume

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Mnangagwa must allow Diasporans to vote'

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Open Letter to President Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

13 hrs ago | 2006 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

13 hrs ago | 2651 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

13 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund, Ozil signs new deal

13 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

14 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

14 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

14 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

14 hrs ago | 6565 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

14 hrs ago | 1317 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

15 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

15 hrs ago | 12087 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

16 hrs ago | 4331 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

16 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

16 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

16 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

16 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

16 hrs ago | 4860 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

17 hrs ago | 711 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

18 hrs ago | 921 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

19 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

19 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

19 hrs ago | 852 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

19 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

19 hrs ago | 823 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

19 hrs ago | 859 Views

Beef prices drop

19 hrs ago | 2304 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

19 hrs ago | 688 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

19 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

19 hrs ago | 1595 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

19 hrs ago | 962 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

19 hrs ago | 414 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

19 hrs ago | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days