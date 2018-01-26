Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poisonous snakes on the prowl in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Poisonous snakes are on the rampage, particularly in the country's snake belt regions, biting 320 people in the first four weeks of the year.

Statistics from the ministry of Health and Child Care indicate that, on average, snakes are biting 12 people per day.

Between January 1 and 26, one death was recorded as a result of the biting in Chirumanzu District, in the Midlands Province.

At least 164 bite cases were recorded during the first two weeks of January with the cumulative figure rising to 320 as of January 26.

"The total snake bite cases reported during the week ending 14 January 2018 were 164 and one death," reads a statement from the ministry of Health.

"The death was reported from Chirumanzu District in Midlands Province. The cumulative figures for snake bites were 320 and one death. The case fatality rate is 0,31 percent".

The high rate of snake bites coincided with the peak period for farming which is also the breeding season for snakes.

During the same period last year, 214 cases of snake bites were recorded, with no deaths.

In the first four months of 2017, the neurotoxic reptiles claimed 38 lives, while the number of those bitten was 5 605.

Gerald Gwinji, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Health, said government was intensifying efforts to create awareness on self-protection and ensuring the availability of anti-snake drugs at all times.

"We expect snakebites to around the time foliage increases. The situation was worse last year because of the heavy rains that were experienced in the country. In light of this, we have already acquired the required medicines to control the situation," said Gwinji.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, Zimbabwe has 81 snake species, 48 of which are highly poisonous.

Puff adders are the biggest culprit and are responsible for up to 90 percent of cases and deaths from snake bites.

Its venom can kill a person within 18 hours or cause paralysis if treatment is delayed because of toxins that damage the human nervous system.

The black mamba is Zimbabwe's largest venomous snake, reaching an average 2,5 metres in length but can get as long as 4,5 metres.

It's extremely aggressive and will not hesitate to strike. Very fast and agile, it can reach speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour.

Its venom is an extremely potent neuro and cardio-toxic mix, capable of killing a dozen men within the hour, without proper treatment and anti-venom, the mortality rate is almost 100 percent.

Zimbabwe's forested areas also provide the perfect habitat for a variety of highly neurotoxic cobras, which include the Egyptian cobra, the spitting cobra and the Cape cobra.

The green mamba, the Gabon viper and the bush viper are some of dangerous snake species that prowl the country's forests.

However, the puff adder and the cobras interface more with human beings because of their abilities to creep into homes, where they often find themselves under tight conditions and needing to strike.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

On sale are potatoes

Full body swim suits on sale

Vw lt 35

For sale are aluminum windows

4by 4 twin cab on sale

For sale are top notch watches

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp

Couches for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mrs Masuku: she gaffed!

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Justice Chigumba as new ZEC chairperson

10 hrs ago | 5702 Views

Zimbabwe is not for sale, Mr President

10 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Jorum Gumbo acts on VID corruption

11 hrs ago | 3787 Views

We will honour War Veterans - Ngarivhume

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Mnangagwa must allow Diasporans to vote'

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Open Letter to President Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

13 hrs ago | 2004 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

13 hrs ago | 2651 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

13 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund, Ozil signs new deal

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

14 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

14 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

14 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

14 hrs ago | 6564 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

14 hrs ago | 1317 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

15 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

15 hrs ago | 12087 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

16 hrs ago | 4331 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

16 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

16 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

16 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

16 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

16 hrs ago | 4859 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

17 hrs ago | 711 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

18 hrs ago | 256 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

18 hrs ago | 921 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

19 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

19 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

19 hrs ago | 852 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

19 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

19 hrs ago | 730 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

19 hrs ago | 823 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

19 hrs ago | 859 Views

Beef prices drop

19 hrs ago | 2304 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

19 hrs ago | 688 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

19 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

19 hrs ago | 1595 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

19 hrs ago | 962 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

19 hrs ago | 414 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

19 hrs ago | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days