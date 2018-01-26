Mnangagwa appoints Justice Chigumba as new ZEC chairperson

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba has been appointed the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson following the resignation of Justice Rita Makarau after the change of government administration last year.In an appointment letter dated January 31 to Chigumba, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda advised Chigumba of her appointment to the position."His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe having consulted with the Judicial Service Commission and the committee on standing rules and orders has the pleasure to appoint you as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with immediate effect," reads the letter."You will be sworn in as Chairperson of the ZEC at Statehouse tomorrow at 10 am."Justice Chigumba angered the former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe by ruling against a police ban barring opposition political parties and pro-democracy groups from staging protests in central Harare.There were rumours that Chigumba was being investigated for bribery after the Judicial Service Commission determined that she has a case to answer.Justice Chigumba allegedly demanded US$20 000 from a litigant, Mr John Kanokanga of Harare, for her to deliver judgment in his favour. Mr Kanokanga is said to have lost the case after spurning the judge's offer.The matter came to light as Justice Chigumba was being considered for promotion to the Supreme Court in September 2016. The JSC met in Harare last Thursday and recommended an investigation.In response Justice Chigumba denied the allegations. She said Mr Kanokanga, by his own admission, was not mentally sound."Mr Kanokanga, during the course of the trial, had indicated that as a result of this eviction, he had become unable to function and had to be treated by doctors for a mental disorder which arose as he said, from the fact that he had been impoverished by the eviction."He was very bitter. So, to answer your question, I did not directly or indirectly do or cause anything to be done which, is inconsistent with my oath of office as a judge or my duty to dispense justice without fear or favour or prejudice."I would like Mr Kanokanga, if he has any evidence that he can avail to the commission of whatever it is, that he is alleging to avail such evidence because an allegation which is baseless and without foundation, in my view, ought not to be allowed to influence anything that is adverse towards me unless and until it is substantiated," said Justice Chigumba.