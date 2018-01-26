Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Robber' exchanges stolen sim card for mug of opaque beer

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
AN alleged robber from Bulawayo sold himself out when he allegedly exchanged a sim card which was in his victim's phone for a mug of opaque beer in Old Pumula, leading to his arrest.

Clifford Makama (26) from Old Pumula suburb appeared in court for allegedly robbing Cleopatra Nkomo of her cellphone at knife point on December 24.

Makama allegedly exchanged Nkomo's sim card for a mug of beer with Chodiwe Siachimbo two days later.

Siachimbo later started using the stolen sim card.

Investigations led police to Siachimbo who in turn assisted them to locate Makama, leading to his arrest.

Makama who pleaded not guilty to robbery before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube, was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mrs Esther Sibanda said on December 24 last year at around 8PM, Nkomo was on her way home from a tuck shop in Pumula South when Makama alleged pounced on her and robbed her of her cellphone.

"He pushed her to the ground but she managed to kick his private parts and he collapsed but he recovered quickly," she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Makama got up and sat on top of Nkomo.

"He then produced a knife which he used to stab her on the left shoulder before taking her cellphone and disappearing in the dark," she said.

The accused, Mrs Sibanda said, met Siachimbo at Old Pumula Beer Garden on December 26 and exchanged the sim card for a mug of beer.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Robber, #Beer, #Card

Comments

4by 4 twin cab on sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

1000litre water tank on sale

Comforters on sale

Ladies handbags for sale

Call at water front for rafting,braai etc

Classic handbags on sale

Maq washing powder on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

21 mins ago | 110 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

31 mins ago | 338 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

45 mins ago | 153 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 988 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

1 hr ago | 405 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 444 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

1 hr ago | 2522 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

3 hrs ago | 742 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5954 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

4 hrs ago | 2828 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

4 hrs ago | 892 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

4 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

6 hrs ago | 2514 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

6 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Bigwigs shield companies from Zimra

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Provincial land officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Zec warns against voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa should not apologise for the Gukurahundi genocide

7 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mujuru's NPP to kickstart selection of new leadership

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jabulani Sibanda maintains low profile

7 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cracks

7 hrs ago | 1842 Views

White farmers fined for assaulting worker

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa misled at World Economic Forum

8 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mugabe did nothing wrong, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabweans get South Africa permits reprieve

8 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Small house defrauds man of $1 260

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

WATCH: A civil war is brewing in Zimbabwe, warns Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 2148 Views

'Chief' slaps magistrate, JSC with $50,000 lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mater Dei sues Chiyangwa's guarantor over unpaid bill

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chimbetu convicted of maintenance default

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Govt gets serious on road system upgrade

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mentally ill woman acquitted for fatally axing niece

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chihuri opens up on $3 million suit

8 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days